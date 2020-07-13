Suburban brothers share incredible story of search for their birth mother

Two brothers from Kankakee County who were placed in an orphanage in South Korea have recently made contact with their birth mother 30 years later.

Joel Turrell and Mark Meredith were separated from their mother when their parents divorced in the late 1980s.

The boys went to their father, who then placed them in an orphanage.

Both were initially placed with the same family in the United States, but then they were split up.

They reunited when they were both teenagers and stayed close ever since.

In January, Meredith received a letter from the adoption agency in South Korea that said their mother was looking for them.

They have since talked to her on the phone, along with other relatives they never knew.

They have shared their journey in a video on YouTube. And have set up a GoFundMe page.

