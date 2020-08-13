Nashville woman gives $1,000 to help violinist pay mom’s rent. Marcus talks to her about her TikTok tipping challenge

A Nashville woman continues to go viral for acts of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WKRN introduced us to Lexy Burke. Burke created a TikTok account on social media. She was scrolling through the app when she noticed the “Venmo Challenge” trending. The challenge involves TikTok users asking their followers for money to buy something.

Thursday, WGN’s Marcus Leshock spoke to Burke who came up with an idea called “The Tipping Challenge” to help pay it forward during this difficult time.

Burke has donated to service workers, Uber drivers and a delivery driver.

Most recently, Burke donated to a violinist named Kevin outside of a Target store.

Kevin’s sign said “Need to help my mom with rent, God Bless”, and Burke decided to step in.

Burke walked up to Kevin and asked how close he was to paying his mom’s rent. Kevin said he only had about $175 dollars so far.

Burke then gave Kevin $1,000 dollars that her TikTok followers donated to the her challenge. Kevin had an emotional reaction, thanking Burke for her generosity.

Kevin is the thirty-first recipient of a donation from Burke’s efforts.