Chicagoland’s Halloween Houses: The Long Nightmare in North Aurora

All month long on WGN Morning News, we are traveling around the Chicagoland area and looking for the best Halloween Houses! Over the years, people have stepped up their games to create quite the displays in their yards, in their garages, on their roofs – you name it!

Today we are at TWO houses in the same neighborhood in North Aurora. This is The Long Nightmare put together by Brian and Amy Long. They’ve been putting on their home display for just two years now. Brian has always been into Halloween and was able to acquire a ton of Halloween props from a family friend. Their home haunt was born!

Highlights at The Long Nightmare include a walkthrough front porch. You will walk under some spider webs, past an electric chair, and get to take a peek into their dining room. Inside there is a spooky scene with skeletons enjoying a meal. The Longs completely seal off their front door throughout the Halloween season. As they told me, “it’s complete dedication to the bit!”

Their side garage also features a scene dedicated to scary clowns, including Pennywise from “It.”

Here are some photos from around the house!

You can find the house here…

The Long Nightmare

2648 Mc Duffee Circle

North Aurora, IL

Facebook