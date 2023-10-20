Our search for the best Halloween decorated homes in the Chicagoland area continues! This week takes us to west suburban Batavia.

Midnight on Morton is the work of Zach and Andrea Sage. They have been putting on this home haunt for the past seven years. Like many of the houses we have featured on the show, Zach and Andrea craft many of the pieces in their lawn themselves.

The Sages say they like to keep their haunt family friendly. Walking around the property, you’ll see influences from their favorite music, movies, comedy, pro wrestling and more. Take a closer look at the custom made tombstones for an extra laugh.

Midnight on Morton collects donations for the Animal House Shelter in Huntley, Illinois. You can drop your donations right into the “Coffin For A Cause,” it’s a five foot coffin they built. On some nights you’ll find live actors and even some music at the house. Here’s how you can find the home, followed by some pictures we snapped around the property!

Midnight on Morton | 714 Morton St., Batavia IL | Runs through October 31, Sun-Thurs 7-9pm, Fri-Sat 7pm-9:30pm | Facebook