WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — We continue our quest to find the best Halloween decorated homes in the Chicago area, and that quest can’t be complete without a visit to Lehman Manor.

17 year-old Miles McCabe started his home haunt eight years ago. The St. Charles East High School student has created a Halloween lover’s dream home haunt. The property is packed with more than 150 animatronics, many to the level you would find in some of the best professional haunted houses.

Lehman Manor also features an entire walk-through haunted house experience. It starts in the garage and moves its way all throughout the yard. There is a creepy clown section, a haunted harvest patch, a fisherman fishing in the pool, a lab with mad scientists, a butcher – and out front, you’ll find a kid-friendly section with ghosts in a graveyard.

Lehman Manor has earned national exposure and Miles has big dreams to take it into a full-on professional haunt. You can see our interview with him above. Here’s where you can find Lehman Manor…

Lehman Manor | 2760 Lehman Drive, West Chicago IL | For hours check their Facebook group

Here are some photos of the haunt, but honestly, it has to be seen in person for the full effect!