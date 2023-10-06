It’s time to kick off our annual series where we visit some of the best Halloween decorated homes in the area. We are starting the festivities in Orlando Park at the Gloomy Oaks Manor!

Homeowner Brandon Lopez says he has been creating home haunts for the past five years. He really kicked things up a notch in 2018. This year, he has gone all-in on a “Gothic Royalty” theme.

The home features a medieval castle, dragons and an evil king. As you walk through the yard, you’ll also encounter a “rotten pumpkin patch” full of all kinds of creepy features.

Brandon says the vast majority of his props are homemade, including the giant castle, a horse-drawn hearse, multiple facades and plenty of gravestones. He also likes to modify the store-bought creatures and decorations to make sure they fit into his haunt’s theme.

Gloomy Oaks is also looking to raise some money for a good cause. They will be accept donations toward the TLC Animal Shelter in Homer Glen, which will help provide blankets, cleaning supplies, toys and other necessities. Here’s how you can find Gloomy Oaks Manor:

Gloomy Oaks Manor | Orland Park IL | Mon-Thursday Dusk-9pm, Fri-Sun Dusk-10pm | Facebook: Gloomy Oaks Manor