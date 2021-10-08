Chicagoland’s Halloween Houses: Achter Acres in Oak Forest

All month long on WGN Morning News, we are traveling around the Chicagoland area and looking for the best Halloween Houses! Over the years, people have stepped up their games to create quite the displays in their yards, in their garages, on their roofs – you name it!

We put out a call on the WGN Morning News Facebook page and did some digging around ourselves. Today we are in Oak Forest at Achter Acres. George and Kelly Achter just started putting on a yard display three years ago.

They told us that it is a project that never really stops. They are working on touches all year and you see it in all of the detail. Highlights include a coffin car, hand carved tombstones, plenty of fog, excellent sound that George mixed himself and more. Check out some photos….







































Some of the highlights of the Achter Acres Halloween yard display in Oak Forest

The Achters are raising money for Project Fire Buddies. The organization helps kids and families of children who have terminal cancer. You can find more about that group here.

Here’s the information about Achter Acres if you’d like to pay them a visit!

Achter Acres

5901 Liberty Sq.

Oak Forest

www.facebook.com/AchterAcres/



And if you know of a great Halloween house in the area we should check out, you can let me know about it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!