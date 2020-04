CHICAGO — Dozens of Chicago’s stunt performers, the men and women you see doing stunts in TV shows and movies, got together to demonstrate social distancing by performing a fight scene separately from their homes.

Stunt performer Shawn Bernal posted the video to his Facebook page and it currently has nearly 6,000 video views.

Bernal said it was made “to promote social distancing and fighting COVID-19.”

