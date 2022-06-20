Looking for one of the stories or videos that we discussed on our Trending News segment on WGN Morning News? Well look no further!
This post will be updated with all of the stories and videos we share on the Trending News segment every morning. So if you were looking for something or just wanted to catch up on what you missed, feel free to scroll down below.
As always, if you have a suggestion or any feedback, please get in touch with me on social media! You can find me – Marcus Leshock – on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for watching!
MONDAY 6/20/22
- Longtime WWE Referee Tim White passes away
- Tim White discusses his relationship with the legendary Andre the Giant
- Drake broke Apple Music’s record for streams of a dance record
- Dude Perfect “Football Touches The Clouds” trick shot
- GoFundMe created to help gas station manager pay back former bosses after pricing mixup
- Lego brings back their classic castle system with giant new set
- Sandlot star Patrick Renna shares Father’s Day Social Media vs Father’s Day Reality