Real life brothers, Henry and Mike Budrewicz, are known for their hilarious handshakes and amazing dance moves. They share their favorite moves and the secret to their “tiny tie” look.

TikTok @thepointerbrothers_

Instagram @thepointerbrothers_

YouTube The Pointer Brothers

Facebook The Pointer Brothers

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.