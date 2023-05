Chetan Cherukuri, junior at Whitney Young High School, recently won first place in a national chess tournament and started an online platform, Courtyard Chess, to teach Chicago kids to learn how to play chess for free.

CourtyardChess.club

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.