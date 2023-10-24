CHICAGO — There is a question you don’t want to hear when you’re in a social situation.

Were you raised by Wolves?

That’s an indication that you did something that’s not considered socially acceptable and, frankly, is kinda rude. These are rules of etiquette for almost any situation, but sometimes people err when trying to follow them.

So what are some of these mistakes that people make in everyday life?

That’s what the “Were You Raised By Wolves” podcast is for as Nick Leighton & Leah Bonnema have answers to some etiquette questions that listeners have for certain social situations. That included our Larry Potash and Robin Baumgarten, who had a few for the co-hosts on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

You can watch Nick & Leah talk more about the “Were You Raised by Wolves?” from the October 24 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.