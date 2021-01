Leah Remini is the host of the new Game Show Network show, “People Puzzler.” It’s based on the popular crossword puzzle from People Magazine. She says she loves the fun new gig and that viewers are enjoying the distraction, especially during these times.

She also updated us on what’s happened following her award winning docuseries on Scientology and her continuing work on the subject. Remini says investigations into the organization leadership continue to face roadblocks.