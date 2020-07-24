Lazaro ‘Laz’ Ayala author of “The Illegal Project”

Former undocumented immigrant Lazaro “Laz” Ayala and author of the upcoming book and documentary The Illegal Project, is discussing the fight for justice and reforms in regards to the issue of race.

“BLM is about much more than police brutality or the systemic injustices towards people of color. To me BLM is a movement intended to counter the systemic racism that for centuries has marginalized Blacks, Hispanics and Asians in this country,” says Laz. “This is a movement that calls for engagement from those that stand for justice and justice should have no color. After all, injustice threatens not only our democracy, but our freedom, communities, children, future and our way of life.”