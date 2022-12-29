Check out Lauren’s list of things she loved as a kid!
Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
by: Lauren Jiggetts
Posted:
Updated:
Check out Lauren’s list of things she loved as a kid!
Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now