Lauren and Cameron from “Love is Blind” announce their new book “Leap of Faith” … a topic they definitely know well!

The couple everyone was rooting for is WINNING! Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed have been married for over 2 years now, since meeting and falling in love on the hit Netflix reality show, “Love is Blind.” Since the show debuted they’ve launched a number of projects, including a YouTube series called “Hanging with the Hamiltons” and their new book “Leap of Faith.”

In the book available June 15th, they’ll take us back to the origins of their whirlwind romance to tell their definitive story. Find out what led them to the show in the first place, how scary it was to bare their souls to faceless strangers on television, and how things shifted—for better and for worse—once the cameras were suddenly off and the rings were on.