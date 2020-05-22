Laughing gas in penguin poop? Yup…

Occasionally, we get a major scientific breakthrough. This story was going around this week. This story Involves penguins and their fecal matter. It turns out, there is laughing gas in penguin poop.

A study was published in the journal science of the total environment. Researchers looked at the guano from king penguins in Antarctica. When their business hits the ground, it reacts with the soil and creates nitrous oxide. They have so much fish in their diet, and fish has a lot of nitrogen. With the amount of laughing gas was so high, a researcher said he went completely cuckoo while studying it.