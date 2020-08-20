Larry’s World: The surprising mastermind behind The Ray Bradbury Theatre

Saturday marks the 100th anniversary of Waukegan native and science fiction author Ray Bradbury’s birthday.

Bradbury passed away in June 2012, but his legacy expanded beyond his literary works. In the wake of cable television, television executives crafted The Ray Bradbury Theatre, a hit that initially aired on HBO and was later picked up by the USA Network.

The show ran for several seasons from 1985-1992, and starred numerous special guests including William Shatner, Elliott Gould, and Drew Barrymore.

The executive producer and surprising mastermind behind the hit show was Larry Wilcox, known as Jon Baker in CHiPs. Wilcox also produced “The Wind” starring Michael Sarrazin, released as part of the show in 1989.