CHICAGO — He’s an artist in the Chicago area who has garnered attention with his works featuring a number of celebrities.

That’s what caught the eye of Larry Potash as he was looking for ideas for “The List” for Monday’s WGN Morning News.

So he decided to come up with a lengthy selection of art projects from John Kettman of La Salle during the segment, featuring art concerning Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Queen, and more.

You can see the other pieces that Larry chose for “The List” on October 16’s morning news in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.