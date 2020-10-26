‘Larry, the invitation is open’ Drew Barrymore on her new show and having Larry strip tease a guest segment

THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com

Drew Barrymore was born in Culver City, Calif., into a revered acting family that includes, among many others, her grandfather John Barrymore. She started performing in commercials before her first birthday. At age 6, she was chosen by director Steven Spielberg to co-star as Gertie in “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial.”

In 1995 she created her own production company, Flower Films, with partner Nancy Juvonen. Their first film was the 1999 comedy “Never Been Kissed,” followed by the box office hit “Charlie’s Angels” in 2000. Firmly established as a production powerhouse, Flower Films subsequently produced the features “50 First Dates,” cult favorite “Donnie Darko,” “Duplex,” “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” “Music and Lyrics,” “Fever Pitch,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “Whip It” (which she directed and appeared in). Barrymore won a 2009 Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as fallen heiress Edith Bouvier Beale in the lauded HBO production of “Grey Gardens.” Most recently, she starred in and executive produced the Netflix original series “Santa Clarita Diet” for three seasons. In addition to her lengthy entertainment career,

Barrymore is also an entrepreneur who created a successful lifestyle brand, Flower by Drew, in 2013 that has grown to include beauty products, a home line, and an eyewear collection. In the fall of 2020 Barrymore will launch her nationally syndicated self-titled daytime show serving as host and executive producer.