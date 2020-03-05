Lady Gaga coming to Wrigley Field this summer

CHICAGO – Little Monsters, listen up! Lady Gaga will bring her Chromatica Ball Tour to Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Aug. 14.

The shows will kick off July 24 in Paris at Stade de France followed by stadium engagements in London on July 30 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Boston August 5 at Fenway Park; Toronto August 9 at The Rogers Centre; Chicago August 14 at Wrigley Field.

Tickets for Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball go on sale starting Friday, March 13 in Paris, London, and Toronto, and Monday, March 16 in Boston, Chicago and E. Rutherford (NY).

Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, a backstage tour, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more. For VIP Package information, visit www.vipnation.com and for all tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.com. Additional market specific pre-sale and on sale information below.

Every North American ticket includes a CD of Lady Gaga’s upcoming release “Chromatica” in stores April 10 on Interscope Records.

For all shows in the U.S., $1 from each ticket sold shall be donated to Born This Way Foundation. Founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012, Born This Way Foundation is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world.