Labor Day Deals: What to buy and what to skip

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and with that comes a bevy of deals on seasonal merchandise. And this year, expect deals on items other than just summer clothing. Just beware that not everything that’s marked down is the lowest price you can get this year. Here’s a look at what to buy and what to skip this Labor Day weekend.

WHAT TO BUY

PERSONAL TECH

With a delayed back to school shopping season, you can find many deals on personal gadgets for virtual learning including laptops, headphones and even smartphones. For instance, eBay is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a huge shopping event and you can get 53% Off Refurbished Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for just $70 now and 59% off LG V50 5G ThinQ Phone for around $320 — all deals at ebay.com/25.

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING

Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer and with that comes major sales on backyard patio furniture and grills, outdoor rugs and umbrellals. Prices may dip down further into October, but your selection will be even more limited so now is a good time to buy. Check out Wayfair’s sale of up to 60% off patio furniture like 55% off Don 3 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions and 52% off Orion Cooker Outdoor Convection Cooker Barbecue Smoker/Turkey Fryer.

MATTRESSES

Labor Day is like the Black Friday for mattress sales and you can find sales on specific brands and styles plus free items with purchase. It’s important to always try the mattress first and read reviews so test a few options in store ahead of Labor Day and then shop around online to see who has the best deal. For instance, Saavta is offering $200 off $1,000 and Sleep Number is offering 50% off the Sleep Number 360 Limited Edition smart bed with 0% interest for 60 months and buy-one-get-one-free pillows.

NEW CARS

2021 car models will hit dealer lots this month so dealerships need to move current 2020 models. With lower sales thank to Covid, expect even more deals and plenty of competitive financing options. For instance, Volkswagen is offering 6 year 0% financing deal on select 2020 models and you can get $2,000 cash back on the 2020 Kia Sorento.

WHAT TO SKIP

FALL APPAREL

Colder weather clothing like sweaters, rain jackets and denim are in season during Labor Day and even though some items may be marked down around 20%, you should hold off until October for bigger discounts.

ANYTHING HALLOWEEN

You may find a small savings of 10 to 20% off Halloween and fall decor, but wait until the last two weeks before to get even better deals. The day after Halloween will provide even bigger savings. Otherwise, look at used decorations through local listings and second hand costumes at Goodwill for better savings earlier in October.

BIG SCREEN TVS

I’ve seen promotions on new TVs across electronic retailers but if you can hold off a couple more months, you will find even better deals over Black Friday weekend.