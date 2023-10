It’s Halloween and we got the ol van out!

Konrad in a Van had some extra special, extra festive guests on this spooky day. Larry, Pat and Robin joined Paul as they dressed up and let’s face it, terrified the neighborhood.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.