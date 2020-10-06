“Kiss the Ground” Documentary Sheds New Light on Climate Change

Kiss the Ground

Tonight at 7pm followed by Q&A

ChiTown Movies

2343 South Throop Street

No Fee; First 75 get swag bag

www.kissthegroundmovie.com

www.kissthegroundbook.com

KISS THE GROUND, is a powerful documentary exploring soil regeneration and its place as a compelling and effective solution to our planet’s climate crisis is on Netflix now.

Directed and produced by Rebecca Tickell and Josh Tickell (FUEL, PUMP, THE BIG FIX).



The film is narrated by Woody Harrelson and features Ian Somerhalder, Gisele Bündchen, Jason Mraz, and Patricia and David Arquette. With a brand-new song by award winning Jason Mraz. The film was a selection of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.

KISS THE GROUND is an inspiring and groundbreaking film that reveals the first viable solution to our climate crisis. KISS THE GROUND reveals that, by regenerating the world’s soils we can rapidly stabilize the Earth’s climate, restore local ecosystems and create abundant food supplies. Using compelling graphics and visuals, along with striking NASA and NOAA footage, the film artfully illustrates how, by drawing down atmospheric carbon, soil is the missing piece of the climate puzzle. The movie is positioned to catalyze a movement to accomplish the impossible – to solve humanity’s greatest challenge, to balance the climate and secure our species’ future.