A new documentary will give Kiss fans a special behind-the-scenes look at the band’s iconic history.

“Biography: Kisstory” follows the band and recounts their five decades in the music business – which will air on A&E in two parts on June 27 and June 28.

Kiss’ frontman Gene Simmons joined WGN Morning News for an interview Thursday, and touched on everything from the band’s start to why they started wearing make-up.

Watch the entire interview in the player above