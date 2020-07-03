“Kids should and need to go back to school” Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 7/3

Every purchase you make at Planet Access helps open doors to community life for people with disabilities. For over 20 years, Toad&Co + Search Inc. have partnered to create opportunities for people with disabilities to live inclusive lives within communities where they are accepted, valued and able to contribute as equals.

Our commitment to full community inclusion is demonstrated by the lives people are living on a daily basis. They volunteer at local charities alongside people of all abilities, engage in self-advocacy, use public transportation and other community resources, connect to their world using the internet and social media, work at local businesses and explore new experiences.