Kevin Powell of “The Real World” revisits the history making moments of the first season that continue to shape our future

Author, journalist, activist Kevin Powell returned to the loft where he and six strangers impacted pop culture, television and the kinds of conversations happening at kitchen tables across the country some 30 years ago.

The Real World Homecoming: New York debuts on Paramount+, the studio’s new streaming service. Viewers will be reunited with the cast from the very first season of The Real World in a brand new multi-episode docu-series to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real.

