Kevin Bacon. Great Actor. Great Showtime Series. Great Tiktoker?

What is “City on a Hill” about:

In early 1990s Boston, Assistant DA Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon).

Together, they take on a case that ultimately changes the city’s entire criminal justice system.

Corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) is back, looking to exploit Boston’s criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, ADA Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep.

Kevin Bacon is one of the foremost actors of his generation. A native Philadelphian, Bacon moved to New York City and became the youngest student at Circle in the Square Theatre School. He made his film debut in NATIONAL LAMPOON’S ANIMAL HOUSE, followed by roles in DINER and FOOTLOOSE, which propelled him to stardom.

His film credits include John Hughes’ SHE’S HAVING A BABY; TREMORS; JFK; A FEW GOOD MEN; THE RIVER WILD, for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination; MURDER IN THE FIRST, for which he was named Best Actor by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and received Best Supporting Actor nominations from SAG and the London Film Critics Circle; Ron Howard’s APOLLO 13; Clint Eastwood’s MYSTIC RIVER and THE WOODSMAN, for which he received an IFP Spirit Award nomination.

Additional film credits include Barry Levinson’s SLEEPERS with Brad Pitt and Robert De Niro; David Koepp’s STIR OF ECHOS; Atom Egoyan’s WHERE THE TRUTH LIES; FROST/NIXON; JAYNE MANSFIELD’S CAR directed by Billy Bob Thornton; Matthew Vaughn’s X-MEN: FIRST CLASS; THE DARKNESS; BLACK MASS opposite Johnny Depp and PATRIOTS DAY alongside Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman and J.K. Simmons.

In television, Bacon earned a Golden Globe nomination for his starring role in I LOVE DICK; starred in STORY OF A GIRL, the directing debut of his wife Kyra Sedgwick; starred in the series THE FOLLOWING; starred in TAKING CHANCE, for which he won a Golden Globe and a SAG Award and starred in the public television staging of Lanford Wilson’s play LEMON SKY. Bacon got his start on GUIDING LIGHT.

In 1996, Bacon made his directorial debut with LOSING CHASE, starring Kyra Sedgwick, Beau Bridges and Helen Mirren. The film was honored with three Golden Globe nominations. He directed his second film LOVERBOY, which he also produced and directed several episodes of Sedgwick’s series THE CLOSER.

Bacon made his Broadway debut in 1983 in SLAB BOYS, with Sean Penn, starred in the 1986 production of Joe Orton’s LOOT, the comedy SPIKE HEELS and the one-man show AN ALMOST HOLY PICTURE.

Bacon was seen onstage alongside George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Martin Sheen, Jane Lynch and John C. Reilly, in the celebrated Los Angeles reading of Dustin Lance Black’s play 8, which benefitted efforts by the American Foundation for Equal Rights and Broadway Impact to overturn California’s Proposition 8 banning same-sex marriage.