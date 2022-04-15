Actor Kel Mitchell is known for his long career that began as a child actor with show’s like “All That” and “Kenan & Kel.” He would go on to face some challenges that led to a focus on his faith. Now he shares that journey and the lessons he learned in a new book, “Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith,” available everywhere books are sold. There’s also a music video for his single by the same name.

While in his hometown Kel has partnered with National College Resources Foundation to host the Chicago Black College Expo™ Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Chicago State University, Jones Convocation Center, 9501 S. King Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60628 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet with over 50 colleges and participate in workshops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an after show from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Students can get accepted to a college on the spot, get their college application fees waived and receive millions in scholarships.

