Keeping the spirit of Bozo Circus alive with the help of Teatro ZinZanni’s Noel Aguilar!

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania are awaiting DNA test results to identify a mysterious four-legged creature that was found by a woman’s home.

The rescue happened Jan 17. The woman, who lives in Fairfield Township, said she found the unidentified animal near her front door by tracking its pawprints in the snow. She kept the animal inside her basement until TJ's Rescue Hideaway took the animal away from her home.