Keeping the spirit of Bozo Circus alive with the help of Teatro ZinZanni’s Noel Aguilar!

​​A descendant of one of Mexico’s first Circus families, Noel is the eighth generation of the Aguilar name. His passion for the art of juggling began at the tender age of 5, following his father Benito’s lead to continually perfect his craft. His consummate dedication and love for entertaining and performing has given him the opportunity to perform, compete, and win in some of the most prestigious festivals in the world. Let Noel’s staggering speed mesmerize you with his incredible charm and through the roof energy. 

