Jürgen Krauss, 2021 Great British Baking Show contestant is in town for a fundraising gala and concert, May 14 at the Woman’s Club of Evanston.

Krauss, who is a historical trombonist as well as a baker, will perform with four of The Newberry Consort’s trombone players during the event, answer questions about his appearance on The Great British Bake Off, and even make a dessert that will be served to the guests. Plus, Krauss will be baking a cake in advance of the event, which will be auctioned off during the festivities.

Click here for details and tickets.