All-American Girl Turned Aristocrat:

Julie Montagu Gives Viewers an All-Access Pass into Great Britain’s Most Magnificent Homes in

“AN AMERICAN ARISTOCRAT’S GUIDE TO GREAT ESTATES”

Julie Montagu, an all-American girl from Sugar Grove, Illinois, moved to London for work, where she met her future husband, Luke. Upon their marriage, she became Viscountess Hinchingbrooke and moved to her husband’s historic family estate in Dorset – 16th century Mapperton House. Now, she’s taking viewers into some of Great Britain’s most magnificent homes, revealing their incredible histories and the aristocratic families in An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates. In the new series airing on Smithsonian Channel, viewers will receive an intimate tour of estates with priceless treasures, exquisite gardens, aristocratic dramas and, often times, deep secrets. Julie explores the challenges of living in a national treasure, and how homeowners balance their sacred trust to maintain centuries-old houses with raising their families and accommodating the public.