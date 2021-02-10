‘Judas and the Black Messiah’s’ Daniel Kaluuya on what he learned about the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther party

The new movie, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is the true story of the FBI’s investigation of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther party and it’s leader Fred Hampton. Hampton was murdered by a unit of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

The film stars “Get Out” and “Black Panther” star Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton. He spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards on a Zoom chat along with the real Fred Hampton Jr.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” opens in available theaters and also on HBO Max this coming Friday.