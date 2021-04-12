Jonathan Kite’s New Netflix Comedy Series, “Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me.” (Did his Dad ever embarrass him?)

Jonathan Kite can be seen starring in Netflix’s brand-new comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” opposite Jamie Foxx. Jonathan shines as Johnny Williams, Brian’s (Foxx) best friend since childhood, and an honorary member of the family. The series, inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with his daughter, is slated to debut globally on Netflix on April 14th.

Jonathan may be best known for his starring role as the hilarious and lovable Ukrainian cook Oleg in CBS’ long running, award winning comedy series “2 Broke Girls” opposite Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs. The show, created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings, ran from 2011-2017 and was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards and four People’s Choice Awards.