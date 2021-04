This year Jonathan can be seen starring in Netflix’s brand-new comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” opposite Jamie Foxx. Jonathan shines as Johnny Williams, Brian’s (Foxx) best friend since childhood, and an honorary member of the family. The series, inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with his daughter, is slated to debut globally on Netflix this Wednesday, April 14th.

