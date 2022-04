Kids now, know JoMarie Payton as “Suga Mama” from the “Proud Family.” But back in the late 80’s and early 90’s she was part of abc’s “TGIF” block of hit sitcoms as the mom from “Family Matters.” She’s back on tv, with the highly anticipated return of the “Proud Family” nearly 2 decades after the first series wrapped.

Watch “The Proud Family, Louder and Prouder” streaming now on Disney+.