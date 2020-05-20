John Vincent sings for all of Chicago

Follow him on Twitter

JOHN VINCENT

John Vincent entertains crowds with his covers of Frank Sinatra, Louis B. Armstrong, Johnny Cash, and more. As the resident National Anthem singer for the Chicago Cubs, he gained national recognition after his 2016 World Series Game 4 performance, Lady Gaga tweeted “Wow! John Vincent THAT’S HOW YOU SING THE National Anthem! Goosebumps! Let’s go Cubs!!!!!!!”

From 2001-2018, John was the resident performer at Ditka’s Steakhouse. He’s performed for the Olympic bid in Copenhagen, Denmark. He’s appeared on all major television networks, such as NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and WGN, as well as performed at The House of Blues and in Las Vegas at Paris and Mandalay Bay.

John’s anti-bullying initiative came out of his time volunteering with students. He began regularly speaking at schools, across the country, in 2018. Unscripted, heartfelt connections are forged between him and the students through storytelling and honest discussions.