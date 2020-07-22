John Tesh’s new book tells how he overcame homelessness & the challenges of Hollywood, fulfilled his music dreams and beat cancer… twice

In his just-released memoir, Relentless: Unleashing a Life of Purpose, Grit, and Faith, John Tesh reveals his secret to overcoming the many pivotal challenges he’s faced, in the hope that readers will find inspiration and guidance they can use to get through their own struggles. Including two battles with terminal cancer.

Combining inspirational stories with a lifetime of wisdom, John’s memoir, Relentless, encourages readers with the powerful message that their challenges and failures can become learning opportunities and the fuel for persevering to personal greatness. Most importantly, readers learn of John’s strong faith in the healing power of Scripture and how that has shaped his life—especially the moment when he and Connie discovered divine healing and how that ultimately contributed to his victory over cancer.

“In Relentless, I unpack the pivotal moments in my journey in the hope that I can do for readers what other authors have done for me,” writes Tesh. “Readers will see my collection of inexplicable successes (and failures) and hopefully find inspiration and practical guidance in my personal road map—as unplanned and haphazardly drawn as it was at times.”

For the past forty-five years John Tesh has been internationally recognized as a journalist, composer, broadcaster, and concert pianist. His Intelligence for Your Life radio show currently airs on 350 stations and reaches 14 million people each week. John’s highly successful and varied career path also includes six years as a correspondent for CBS News, a ten-year run as anchor on Entertainment Tonight, broadcast host and music composer for the Barcelona and Atlanta Olympic Games, induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and the unique distinction of composing what critics have hailed as “the greatest sports theme in television history” for NBC Sports basketball. John’s live television concerts, including the seminal “Live at Red Rocks,” have raised millions for Public Television. John and his wife, Connie Sellecca, live in Los Angeles, California.