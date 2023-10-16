In The Music Critic, writer and composer Aleksey Igudesman fuses the sardonic and straight-faced humor for which actor John Malkovich is renowned, with the slapstick and out-of-the-box zaniness of renowned comic duo Igudesman & Joo. Igudesman, who is joined on the tour by longtime collaborator pianist Hyung-ki Joo, is determined to avenge some of the most brilliant pieces of music which were railed and reviled by critics at their premieres. Aleksey Igudesman, Hyung-ki Joo and other great musicians beg to differ and fight back. The grand finale is “The Malkovich Torment“, a horrific review about Malkovich himself, which Igudesman has set to music in a uniquely sardonically humorous way.
The Music Critic
Starring John Malkovich
Written and Conceived by Aleksey Igudesman
Chicago Theatre
October 26
www.themusiccritic.com
