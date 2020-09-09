John Cleese loves Chicago and he’s an introvert. Oh, and he says don’t buy his new book,”Creativity.” What?! (He’s kidding, twit!)

5 Things Parents Should Know About Learning-From-Home

Kids generally work in 30-minute increments - tops. Younger children shift activities every 15-20 minutes, and often quicker. Your children shouldn’t be doing school work for 7-8 hours a day at home because that’s not what they would be doing at school. The younger your child is, the less time they should be spending in front of their devices for school. Writing a morning list of the day’s activities can really empower kids to roll right into the next thing, which gives the parent-teacher space to do their other jobs

**how long should different age groups each be working for? for example- kids 4-5, 6-8, 9-10, high schoolers?Younger children will often need a transition every 15-20 minutes. It doesn’t need to be a complete change in activity, but some movement is certainly useful. ● As children get older we can extend that time, paying attention to how long they can focus. Some will even be able to stay focused when they are standing, doodling, etc. Most importantly, watch for your child’s triggers. If they are getting frustrated, definitely take a break and come back to it