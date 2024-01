Hollywood’s awards season is about to kick into full swing with the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Long time friend of WGN, comedian Jo Koy is emceeing the broadcast this year.

He joined the WGN Morning News to talk about his step into a very different kind of spotlight on very short notice.

