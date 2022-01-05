Jimmy Fallon look-a-like at White Sox game ID’d as season ticket holder, lifelong fan

CHICAGO — A White Sox fan who looked a lot like Jimmy Fallon has been identified as White Sox season ticket holder Jake Von Esh — and he joined the WGN Morning News.

Earlier this week, a sports writer on Twitter compared Fallon to Von Esh who was at a game wearing a beer helmet and sporting a very thick mustache.

During a segment on “The Tonight Show,” Fallon did a side-by-side of him and Von Esh during his “Screen Grabs” segment.

Von Esh joined the WGN Morning News to talk about how it all went down.

