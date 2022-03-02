Jim Gaffigan sends us a video shout out that has nothing to do with his Thursday night show at The Chicago Theatre!

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friend of WGN Morning News and International Sex Symbol, Jim Gaffigan, sent us a video just to say hello. As you can see, he really loves us. Some more than others. But, it’s a big deal to have an A-List movie star take a few minutes to tape a special shout out from his butler’s pantry. By the way, I don’t know if he made this clear enough, but there are a few tickets available for Thursday night’s show. That may have been lost in his heartfelt message.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News