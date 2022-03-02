Jim Gaffigan sends us a video shout out that has nothing to do with his Thursday night show at The Chicago Theatre!

Friend of WGN Morning News and International Sex Symbol, Jim Gaffigan, sent us a video just to say hello. As you can see, he really loves us. Some more than others. But, it’s a big deal to have an A-List movie star take a few minutes to tape a special shout out from his butler’s pantry. By the way, I don’t know if he made this clear enough, but there are a few tickets available for Thursday night’s show. That may have been lost in his heartfelt message.
