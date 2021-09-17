Jim DeRogatis on latest in R. Kelly trial as prosecution wraps case

The government could rest its case as early as today, in the sex trafficking trial against R. Kelly in New York.



Prosecutors presented a series of letters in court yesterday, taken from a safe in Chicago that belonged to Kelly. They were written by women who denied any sexual involvement with Kelly, and called him a good man.

But, at least one of the women testified she was coerced. Prosecutors say Kelly appeared to be laying the foundation for an eventual defense. The singer’s longtime assistant broke her silence to “Good Morning America” today, and spoke in defense of Kelly.

Jim DeRogatis is the author of the book “Soulless- The Case Against R. Kelly” and has been reporting on this story for more than 20 years.