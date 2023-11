The 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is November 22. Six decades later several JFK treasures, including personal items, will go on the block at Heritage Auctions (November 13-14).

Heritage Auctions Americana & Political Auction

Nov. 13-14

ha.com

