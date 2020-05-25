Jeff’s Homemade Gameshow

BYUtv streams for FREE – download the app or go to www.byutv.org. There are no subscriptions, no in-app purchases and no ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.



“Jeff’s Homemade Game Show,” available live and on-demand on BYUtv’s free app, turns a visit to a family’s home into an instant game show using common on-site household objects, locations and activities. Family members can win cash and prizes by participating in homegrown challenges such as stacking cans from their kitchen into a pyramid, returning items that have been removed from their living room to the correct locations, catapulting cereal into a milk-filled bowl, collecting as much loose change as possible, and guessing the expiration date of a condiment in their refrigerator. The 10-episode series was co-produced by BYUtv and World View Productions, whose credits include A&E, FX, PBS, Showtime and more. The series premiered Tuesday, May 12 and airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. CT.



BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org.



BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org.