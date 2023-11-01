CHICAGO — He’s a friend of the WGN Morning News having done one of his trademark shows at the expense of our anchors a number of years ago in the studio.

On Wednesday, the “Roastmaster General” was back on Channel 9 to talk about his upcoming show in the area.

Jeff Ross will be hosting his one-man show “Take a Banana for the Ride” at Park West at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night as her performs for the audience for just a single night in Chicago.

Before that, the comedian decided to stop by the WGN Morning News to discuss the show along with other aspects of his career with Larry Potash and Robin Baumgarten.

You can watch Jeff’s segment on the November 1 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.