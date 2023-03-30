CHICAGO – As long as he was on the “Courtesy Desk,” he might as well take a few steps into the WGN Studios!

Actor and comedian Jeff Garlin followed his appearance with Paul Konrad with a chat on the set of WGN Morning News on Thursday morning in the 8 a.m. hour, joining Dean Richards, Lauren Jiggetts, and Sarah Jindra.

A fair amount of the conversation was on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” but he also discussed one show in his past that never aired along with other projects he’s done in his lengthy career.

You can watch Garlin’s conversation with the hosts from the March 30 show in the video above.

