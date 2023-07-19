There’s a new craze sweeping across the Jeep community, it’s called “Jeep ducking”. Its the act of placing a small rubber duck on the vehicle of a fellow Jeep driver in an effort to spread kindness.

Allison Parliament is the CEO of Duck Duck Off Road and joined us to explain more.

Duckduckoffroad.com

Facebook: Official Ducking Jeep Est2020

Instagram: @officialduckingjeepest2020

TikTok: @officialduckingjeep

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.