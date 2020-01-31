Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap with Super Bowl snack foods

Super Bowl Carry Out Special | Sunday, February 2

RECIPES:

For Jake Melnick’s Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder:

8 PoundsBone-In Pork Shoulder

8 TablespoonsBBQ Rub or Seasoning

4 TablespoonsExtra Virgin Olive Oil

To TasteKosher Salt and Ground Black Pepper

Method:

Rub BBQ Seasoning Liberally All Over the Pork Shoulder, Making Sure to Reach into Natural Folds and Contours

Smoke at 210 Degrees Fahrenheit for 14 Hours

Allow Meat to Rest for 15 minutes, Remove Shoulder Bone and Carefully Pull Meat Apart by Hand

Jake Melnick’s Cole Slaw:

Cabbage, shredded1 lbs

Mayonnaise½cups

Horseradish, prepared1 tbsp

Dijon Mustard2 tsp

1/41/4 cups

Kosher salt1 Tsp

Black Pepper, ground1/4 tsp

Method:

Combine All Ingredients Except for Cabbage into a Large Bowl.

Fold Cabbage into Dressing. Mix Until Cabbage is Evenly Coated.

Tips on Cooking Pork Shoulder

-Low and slow, as with all BBQ; cuts with large amounts of connective tissue provide the most flavor

-May need to wrap with tin foil or butcher paper half way through to prevent oversmoking the exterior of the cut

-You’ll want a Sauce with a good amount of acidity to cut through the rich fatty-ness of the meat

Cole slaw

-Avoid over-dressing the mixture; the sugar in the dressing will cause the vegetables to macerate and release water

-Fresh, crisp vegetables will provide the most desirable crunchy texture

